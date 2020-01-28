FY2019 Earnings Estimate for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Issued By Svb Leerink

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) – Equities research analysts at Svb Leerink upped their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Thursday, January 23rd. Svb Leerink analyst G. Porges now anticipates that the pharmaceutical company will post earnings of $3.79 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.71.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $949.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $942.90 million. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 59.24% and a return on equity of 20.33%. Vertex Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share.

VRTX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals to a “buy” rating and set a $231.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Citigroup increased their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird set a $210.00 price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Vertex Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $228.54.

Shares of NASDAQ VRTX opened at $227.37 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $58.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.47. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $163.68 and a 52-week high of $237.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $224.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $195.81.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VRTX. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lifted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 47.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 2,791 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $84,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 777,293 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $131,689,000 after purchasing an additional 39,435 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 50,910 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,625,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 26.3% during the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period. 94.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Amit Sachdev sold 5,000 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $1,175,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,679,650. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Reshma Kewalramani sold 509 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.00, for a total transaction of $101,291.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 13,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,707,793. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 220,486 shares of company stock worth $46,488,028. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.

Featured Article: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis