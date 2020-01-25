FY2019 Earnings Forecast for Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd Issued By Raymond James (TSE:AEM)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (TSE:AEM) (NYSE:AEM) – Investment analysts at Raymond James decreased their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines in a report issued on Tuesday, January 21st. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now forecasts that the company will earn $1.27 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.32. Raymond James also issued estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines’ Q1 2020 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.59 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $2.57 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$102.00 to C$99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$98.00 to C$95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th.

Shares of TSE AEM opened at C$81.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.73. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 12 month low of C$53.16 and a 12 month high of C$86.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$79.06 and a 200-day moving average of C$76.39. The company has a market capitalization of $19.12 billion and a P/E ratio of -76.12.

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM) (NYSE:AEM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported C$0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.35 by C$0.14. The business had revenue of C$901.66 million for the quarter.

In related news, Senior Officer Don Allan sold 1,731 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$75.93, for a total value of C$131,434.83. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,027,786.58. Also, Senior Officer R. Gregory Laing sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$80.63, for a total value of C$201,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,074,990.66. Insiders have sold a total of 101,281 shares of company stock valued at $8,050,316 over the last quarter.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

Read More: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?