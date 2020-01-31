FY2019 Earnings Forecast for Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Issued By Piper Sandler

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler boosted their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for Amgen in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 29th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Raymond now forecasts that the medical research company will earn $14.65 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $14.60. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Amgen’s Q3 2020 earnings at $4.11 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $4.04 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $4.19 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $4.60 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $4.46 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $4.25 EPS.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.04 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 80.26% and a net margin of 34.48%. Amgen’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.42 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on AMGN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $198.00 price target on Amgen and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Amgen from $194.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on Amgen from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Amgen in a research note on Monday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Amgen from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $240.26.

Shares of Amgen stock opened at $226.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.59. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $238.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $212.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.11. Amgen has a one year low of $166.30 and a one year high of $244.99.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Amgen’s payout ratio is 40.28%.

In other news, CFO David W. Meline sold 8,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.36, for a total transaction of $2,047,603.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.54, for a total value of $2,074,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,162 shares of company stock worth $4,214,030 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,614 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,077,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the period. Sargent Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Amgen in the fourth quarter worth $273,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Amgen by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 9,980 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,406,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Sonata Capital Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Amgen in the fourth quarter worth $223,000. 76.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

