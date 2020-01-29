FY2019 Earnings Forecast for Diamond S Shipping Inc Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:DSSI)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Diamond S Shipping Inc (NYSE:DSSI) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2019 EPS estimates for shares of Diamond S Shipping in a report issued on Friday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Giveans now forecasts that the company will earn $0.60 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.62. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Diamond S Shipping’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.99 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Diamond S Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Diamond S Shipping has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.40.

Shares of Diamond S Shipping stock opened at $11.62 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.41. Diamond S Shipping has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $17.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Diamond S Shipping (NYSE:DSSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $141.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.06 million.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Diamond S Shipping by 610.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 5,650 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Diamond S Shipping in the 2nd quarter valued at $105,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Diamond S Shipping in the 3rd quarter valued at $115,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Diamond S Shipping by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 2,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Diamond S Shipping in the 2nd quarter worth about $248,000. Institutional investors own 65.35% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Recovery Fund Iv Dss Aiv Wlr sold 660,870 shares of Diamond S Shipping stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.48, for a total transaction of $8,908,527.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Reserve Gp Xii Ltd First sold 3,950,681 shares of Diamond S Shipping stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.75, for a total transaction of $54,321,863.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,710,681 shares of company stock worth $64,664,802 in the last quarter.

Diamond S Shipping Company Profile

Diamond S Shipping Inc operates as a shipping company. The company operates through two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Tankers. It provides seaborne transportation of crude oil, refined petroleum, and other production. As of March 28, 2019, it owned and operated a fleet of 68 vessels, including 15 Suezmax vessels, 1 Aframax, and 52 medium-range product tankers.

Featured Story: Stock Symbol