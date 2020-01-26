FY2019 Earnings Forecast for First Majestic Silver Corp. Issued By National Bank Financial (TSE:FR)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

First Majestic Silver Corp. (TSE:FR) (NYSE:AG) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their FY2019 EPS estimates for First Majestic Silver in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 21st. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco now anticipates that the mining company will post earnings of $0.13 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.23. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for First Majestic Silver’s Q1 2020 earnings at $0.09 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.26 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.18 EPS.

First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR) (NYSE:AG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The mining company reported C$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$128.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$137.64 million.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Cormark cut their price target on First Majestic Silver from C$17.00 to C$16.50 in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on First Majestic Silver from C$12.00 to C$10.50 in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$12.67.

FR stock opened at C$13.91 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$14.59 and its 200-day moving average is C$13.62. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.49. The company has a market cap of $2.85 billion and a P/E ratio of -16.74. First Majestic Silver has a twelve month low of C$7.13 and a twelve month high of C$16.50.

In related news, Director Robert A. Mccallum sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.66, for a total value of C$68,303.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$548,162.91. Also, Director Douglas John Penrose sold 70,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.21, for a total transaction of C$1,141,689.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$149,083.13. In the last three months, insiders sold 183,741 shares of company stock worth $2,803,909.

About First Majestic Silver

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver production in Mexico. It owns and operates six silver producing mines, including the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 71,867 hectares located in Durango; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 101,772 hectares located in Sonora; La Encantada Silver Mine covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila; San Martin Silver Mine covering an area of 38,512 hectares located in Jalisco, as well as 1,296 hectares of surface land; La Parrilla Silver Mine covering an area of 69,478 hectares located in Durango; and Del Toro Silver Mine covering an area of 2,159 hectares situated in Zacatecas in Mexico.

