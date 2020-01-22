FY2019 Earnings Forecast for Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) Issued By KeyCorp

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) – KeyCorp raised their FY2019 earnings estimates for shares of Magna International in a report issued on Wednesday, January 15th. KeyCorp analyst J. Picariello now anticipates that the company will earn $5.95 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $5.90. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Magna International’s Q4 2019 earnings at $1.30 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $6.55 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Magna International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Magna International from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. ValuEngine cut Magna International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Raymond James set a $60.00 price objective on Magna International and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Sunday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Magna International from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Magna International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.42.

NYSE MGA opened at $53.76 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Magna International has a twelve month low of $42.51 and a twelve month high of $57.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.63 billion, a PE ratio of 9.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $54.58 and its 200 day moving average is $52.29.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.03. Magna International had a return on equity of 17.59% and a net margin of 4.43%. The company had revenue of $9.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MGA. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in shares of Magna International in the third quarter worth $34,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Magna International in the second quarter worth $43,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Magna International by 64.7% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Management Corp IL purchased a new position in shares of Magna International in the third quarter worth $213,000. Finally, One Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Magna International by 15.8% in the second quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.47% of the company’s stock.

Magna International Company Profile

Magna International Inc designs, develops, and manufactures automotive systems, assemblies, modules, and components in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The Body Exteriors & Structures segment provides body structures; chassis structures, such as frame and structural assemblies, chassis subframes, and suspension systems; exterior systems and modules, including hoods, roofs, door panels, front end modules, liftgate modules, polycarbonate roof panels, liftgate sensor integration systems, and fascia; trim and automotive jewelry comprises engineered glass, trim and roof racks, and running boards; non-visible and visible active grille shutters, active air deflectors, and underbody panels; and fuel systems, pipes and components, and alternative energy storage systems.

