FY2019 Earnings Forecast for Magna International Inc. (TSE:MG) Issued By Raymond James

Magna International Inc. (TSE:MG) (NYSE:MGA) – Investment analysts at Raymond James lowered their FY2019 earnings estimates for shares of Magna International in a research note issued on Thursday, January 16th. Raymond James analyst M. Glen now forecasts that the company will earn $7.91 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $7.97. Raymond James also issued estimates for Magna International’s Q4 2019 earnings at $1.83 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $2.28 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $2.23 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.98 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $2.14 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $8.63 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $9.63 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $10.45 EPS.

Shares of MG opened at C$71.76 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$71.60 and a 200-day moving average price of C$68.91. Magna International has a fifty-two week low of C$57.34 and a fifty-two week high of C$76.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.91 billion and a PE ratio of 12.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.80, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Magna International (TSE:MG) (NYSE:MGA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported C$1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.82 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$12.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$12.24 billion.

In related news, Senior Officer Vincent Joseph Galifi sold 114,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$74.26, for a total transaction of C$8,531,899.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 216,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$16,057,643.75. Also, Director Donald James Walker sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$73.53, for a total transaction of C$3,676,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,244,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$91,506,246.75. Insiders sold a total of 194,000 shares of company stock valued at $14,357,646 in the last ninety days.

Magna International Inc designs, develops, and manufactures automotive systems, assemblies, modules, and components in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The Body Exteriors & Structures segment provides body structures; chassis structures, such as frame and structural assemblies, chassis subframes, and suspension systems; exterior systems and modules, including hoods, roofs, door panels, front end modules, liftgate modules, polycarbonate roof panels, liftgate sensor integration systems, and fascia; trim and automotive jewelry comprises engineered glass, trim and roof racks, and running boards; non-visible and visible active grille shutters, active air deflectors, and underbody panels; and fuel systems, pipes and components, and alternative energy storage systems.

