FY2019 Earnings Forecast for Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp (NYSE:MGY) Issued By Imperial Capital

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp (NYSE:MGY) – Stock analysts at Imperial Capital dropped their FY2019 earnings estimates for shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 28th. Imperial Capital analyst I. Haas now anticipates that the company will earn $0.31 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.35. Imperial Capital also issued estimates for Magnolia Oil & Gas’ Q4 2019 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.10 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.32 EPS.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on MGY. TheStreet upgraded Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “d” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Johnson Rice lowered Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. ValuEngine upgraded Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Magnolia Oil & Gas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.18.

NYSE:MGY opened at $10.84 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.25 and its 200 day moving average is $11.13. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a fifty-two week low of $9.27 and a fifty-two week high of $14.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 23.57 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.04). Magnolia Oil & Gas had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 2.81%. The company had revenue of $244.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.17 million.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in the 4th quarter valued at about $120,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 152.8% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,677,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,837,000 after acquiring an additional 2,827,137 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 65,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,000 after acquiring an additional 6,255 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 235,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,964,000 after acquiring an additional 26,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. 68.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Magnolia Oil & Gas news, Director Michael G. Macdougall sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.42, for a total transaction of $571,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,794.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael G. Macdougall sold 49,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.91, for a total value of $538,146.66. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $239,594.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 650,000 shares of company stock worth $7,512,199 in the last three months. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Company Profile

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the business of acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. The company has oil and natural gas properties located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings Field in South Texas primarily comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

