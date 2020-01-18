FY2019 Earnings Forecast for Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) Issued By Oppenheimer

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer raised their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Mastercard in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 16th. Oppenheimer analyst G. Greene now forecasts that the credit services provider will earn $7.67 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $7.66. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $345.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Mastercard’s Q2 2020 earnings at $2.23 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $2.39 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $9.12 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $10.81 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on MA. Compass Point assumed coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price objective for the company. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Mastercard from $317.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Guggenheim set a $305.00 price objective on Mastercard and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $317.64.

NYSE:MA opened at $323.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $313.39 billion, a PE ratio of 49.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.03. Mastercard has a fifty-two week low of $196.60 and a fifty-two week high of $324.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $299.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $281.56.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The credit services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.41 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 146.92% and a net margin of 42.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MA. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new position in Mastercard in the third quarter worth $29,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Mastercard by 52.8% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 110 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Mastercard in the second quarter worth $33,000. First Command Bank raised its holdings in Mastercard by 96.3% in the fourth quarter. First Command Bank now owns 161 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new position in Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. 73.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 28,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.16, for a total value of $8,619,416.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 43,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,057,844.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 38,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.03, for a total value of $12,217,068.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 111,833,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,454,539,948.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 198,638 shares of company stock valued at $58,809,131 in the last ninety days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 9th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This is a positive change from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 8th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.65%.

Mastercard declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, December 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit services provider to reacquire up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

Read More: Cash Flow