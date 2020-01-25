FY2019 Earnings Forecast for Mersana Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MRSN) Issued By Svb Leerink

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Mersana Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MRSN) – Equities research analysts at Svb Leerink decreased their FY2019 earnings estimates for shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 21st. Svb Leerink analyst J. Chang now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.69) for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.38). Svb Leerink also issued estimates for Mersana Therapeutics’ FY2020 earnings at ($1.63) EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on MRSN. ValuEngine lowered shares of Mersana Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Mersana Therapeutics from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub raised shares of Mersana Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mersana Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Shares of Mersana Therapeutics stock opened at $7.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 5.12 and a quick ratio of 5.12. Mersana Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.32 and a 1 year high of $8.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.32. The stock has a market cap of $367.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.08 and a beta of 2.35.

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.02. Mersana Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 79.49% and a negative return on equity of 41.14%. The company had revenue of $0.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.50 million.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $154,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Mersana Therapeutics by 113.6% in the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 244,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,000 after buying an additional 130,204 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Mersana Therapeutics by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,903,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,709,000 after buying an additional 403,011 shares during the period. Boxer Capital LLC acquired a new position in Mersana Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,440,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Mersana Therapeutics by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 599,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,000 after buying an additional 61,757 shares during the period. 80.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mersana Therapeutics Company Profile

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focusing on the development of antibody drug conjugate (ADC) for cancer patients with unmet need. The company develops Dolaflexin, a platform, which is used to generate a pipeline of proprietary ADC product candidates to address patient populations that are not amenable to treat with traditional ADC-based therapies.

