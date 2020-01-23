FY2019 Earnings Forecast for ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Issued By US Capital Advisors

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) – Equities research analysts at US Capital Advisors cut their FY2019 earnings estimates for ONEOK in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 21st. US Capital Advisors analyst B. Followill now anticipates that the utilities provider will earn $3.02 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.04. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for ONEOK’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.95 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $3.63 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Tudor Pickering started coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of ONEOK from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Barclays set a $79.00 price target on ONEOK and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on ONEOK in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered ONEOK from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.54.

ONEOK stock opened at $75.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $74.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.80. ONEOK has a 1-year low of $61.29 and a 1-year high of $77.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74. ONEOK had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 19.56%. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. M&R Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in ONEOK during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in ONEOK by 43.1% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 465 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of ONEOK by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 781 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Mark W. Helderman acquired 6,094 shares of ONEOK stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $73.36 per share, with a total value of $447,055.84. Also, CAO Mary M. Spears sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.85, for a total transaction of $143,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $737,396.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 27th will be issued a $0.935 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 24th. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.95%. This is an increase from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 131.65%.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

