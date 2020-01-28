FY2019 Earnings Forecast for Parsley Energy Inc Issued By Capital One Financial (NYSE:PE)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial raised their FY2019 earnings estimates for Parsley Energy in a report released on Thursday, January 23rd. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now forecasts that the oil and natural gas company will earn $1.19 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.15. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Parsley Energy’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.35 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.86 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Parsley Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Parsley Energy from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Parsley Energy in a report on Monday, January 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Parsley Energy in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on Parsley Energy from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Parsley Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.94.

PE stock opened at $16.40 on Monday. Parsley Energy has a 52 week low of $13.72 and a 52 week high of $22.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 0.66.

Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $510.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $503.05 million. Parsley Energy had a return on equity of 4.96% and a net margin of 14.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This is a positive change from Parsley Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. Parsley Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 8.51%.

In other Parsley Energy news, Director Ron Brokmeyer bought 5,000 shares of Parsley Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.95 per share, for a total transaction of $74,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $207,760.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Colin Roberts sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.36, for a total value of $163,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 261,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,280,201.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Parsley Energy by 2.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,546,873 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $257,526,000 after acquiring an additional 354,766 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Parsley Energy by 2.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,957,716 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $133,690,000 after purchasing an additional 186,645 shares during the period. York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Parsley Energy by 49.7% in the third quarter. York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC now owns 3,547,887 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $59,605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178,487 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Parsley Energy by 438.2% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,517,271 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $59,090,000 after purchasing an additional 2,863,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Parsley Energy by 0.4% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,684,362 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $51,030,000 after purchasing an additional 10,228 shares in the last quarter. 79.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Parsley Energy

Parsley Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin in west Texas and Southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, its acreage position consisted of 198,946 net acres, including 154,107 net acres in the Midland Basin and 44,839 net acres in the Delaware Basin; and operated 425.3 net acres of the horizontal wells and 735.7 net acres of the vertical wells, as well an estimated proved oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves of 521.7 MMBoe.

