FY2019 Earnings Forecast for Precision Drilling Corp Issued By Raymond James (TSE:PD)

Precision Drilling Corp (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James lowered their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Precision Drilling in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 30th. Raymond James analyst A. Bradford now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.08) for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.05). Raymond James has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Precision Drilling’s FY2020 earnings at ($0.19) EPS.

PD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Precision Drilling from C$4.50 to C$3.75 in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from C$2.50 to C$3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from C$3.00 to C$2.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from C$1.80 to C$2.20 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Precision Drilling in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$3.67.

Shares of Precision Drilling stock opened at C$1.54 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $457.67 million and a PE ratio of -2.37. Precision Drilling has a 12-month low of C$1.32 and a 12-month high of C$4.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.91. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$1.68.

About Precision Drilling

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related services and products. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

