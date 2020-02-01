FY2019 Earnings Forecast for Questor Technology Inc Issued By Raymond James (CVE:QST)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Questor Technology Inc (CVE:QST) – Equities researchers at Raymond James dropped their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Questor Technology in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 30th. Raymond James analyst A. Bradford now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.30 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.32. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $5.25 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Questor Technology’s FY2020 earnings at $0.35 EPS.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on QST. Clarus Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Questor Technology in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. AltaCorp Capital cut shares of Questor Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Pi Financial set a C$6.25 price target on shares of Questor Technology and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th.

Shares of CVE QST opened at C$5.00 on Friday. Questor Technology has a 52-week low of C$3.85 and a 52-week high of C$5.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 4.70 and a current ratio of 5.16. The stock has a market cap of $136.22 million and a P/E ratio of 17.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$4.90 and a 200 day moving average price of C$4.54.

Questor Technology (CVE:QST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$8.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$7.76 million.

In other Questor Technology news, Senior Officer Justin Mahendra sold 24,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.15, for a total transaction of C$100,015.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$55,610. Also, Director Danny Zivkusic sold 28,900 shares of Questor Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.09, for a total transaction of C$147,101.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$509,000. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 170,736 shares of company stock worth $835,796.

About Questor Technology

Questor Technology Inc, an environmental cleantech company, focuses on clean air technologies in Canada, the United States, the Caribbean, Europe, Russia, and Asia. It designs, manufactures, and services waste gas combustion systems; power generation systems; and water treatment solutions utilizing waste heat, as well as rents incinerators.

