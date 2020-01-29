FY2019 Earnings Forecast for SSAB SVENSKT ST/ADR Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:SSAAY)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

SSAB SVENSKT ST/ADR (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2019 EPS estimates for shares of SSAB SVENSKT ST/ADR in a research report issued on Sunday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Spence now anticipates that the basic materials company will earn $0.08 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.10. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for SSAB SVENSKT ST/ADR’s FY2020 earnings at $0.12 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SSAB SVENSKT ST/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th.

Shares of SSAAY stock opened at $1.77 on Tuesday. SSAB SVENSKT ST/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $1.25 and a fifty-two week high of $2.05. The stock has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

SSAB SVENSKT ST/ADR Company Profile

SSAB AB (publ) produces and sells steel products in Sweden. It operates through five segments: SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor, and Ruukki Construction. The company offers wear steels for payload and service life; structural steel; pre-hardened tool steel; and protection plates, as well as quenched and tempered steels, and hot-rolled advanced high-strength steel products.

