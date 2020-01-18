FY2019 Earnings Forecast for Voya Financial Inc (NYSE:VOYA) Issued By Piper Sandler

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Voya Financial Inc (NYSE:VOYA) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler issued their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Voya Financial in a research report issued on Monday, January 13th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Barnidge expects that the asset manager will earn $5.00 per share for the year. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Voya Financial’s Q4 2019 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.35 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.47 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $5.20 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.49 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.72 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.72 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.88 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $6.80 EPS.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The asset manager reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.04). Voya Financial had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 7.82%. The company had revenue of $187.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on VOYA. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $77.00 target price (up from $72.00) on shares of Voya Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Voya Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.17.

Shares of Voya Financial stock opened at $62.71 on Thursday. Voya Financial has a 1 year low of $44.31 and a 1 year high of $63.37. The firm has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a PE ratio of 15.52, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.55.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 18.5% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,438 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,167 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 4.7% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 7,017 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 5.9% in the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,510 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Voya Financial in the third quarter worth $27,000.

In other news, CEO Rodney O. Martin, Jr. sold 129,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.86, for a total value of $7,503,516.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,221,321.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 27th. Voya Financial’s payout ratio is 14.85%.

Voya Financial Company Profile

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Retirement, Investment Management, Employee Benefits, and Individual Life. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

