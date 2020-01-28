FY2019 EPS Estimates for Air Canada (TSE:AC) Raised by Analyst

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Air Canada (TSE:AC) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial upped their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Air Canada in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 22nd. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now forecasts that the company will earn $3.51 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.44. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Air Canada’s FY2021 earnings at $5.06 EPS.

Air Canada (TSE:AC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported C$2.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.34 by C($0.07). The firm had revenue of C$5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$5.56 billion.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a C$45.00 price target on shares of Air Canada in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Cowen cut shares of Air Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Air Canada from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$50.00 to C$59.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Air Canada from C$55.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on shares of Air Canada from C$54.00 to C$59.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Air Canada has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$53.23.

AC stock opened at C$44.74 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$49.44 and a 200 day moving average price of C$46.31. Air Canada has a fifty-two week low of C$28.35 and a fifty-two week high of C$52.71. The firm has a market cap of $12.36 billion and a PE ratio of 11.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 231.51, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.95.

In other Air Canada news, Senior Officer Lucie Guillemette sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$49.23, for a total value of C$418,445.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$950,659.29. Also, Senior Officer Craig Landry sold 10,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$48.18, for a total transaction of C$508,309.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$466,151.18. Insiders have sold a total of 59,385 shares of company stock worth $2,895,358 in the last 90 days.

Air Canada Company Profile

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

