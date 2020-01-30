FY2019 EPS Estimates for Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Raised by Wedbush (NASDAQ:ALXN)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) – Investment analysts at Wedbush lifted their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 27th. Wedbush analyst L. Chico now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $9.69 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $9.37. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Alexion Pharmaceuticals’ Q1 2020 earnings at $2.47 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $2.52 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $2.59 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $2.62 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $10.21 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Raymond James increased their target price on Alexion Pharmaceuticals to and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALXN opened at $106.94 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $109.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.85. Alexion Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $94.59 and a fifty-two week high of $141.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 3.45.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALXN. Redmile Group LLC acquired a new stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $113,826,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 429.2% during the 3rd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 504,514 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $49,412,000 after purchasing an additional 409,180 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 347.3% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 513,104 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,254,000 after purchasing an additional 398,394 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 855.4% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 419,241 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,060,000 after purchasing an additional 375,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Krensavage Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $24,975,000. 91.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), a genetic blood disorder; and Soliris (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), and generalized myasthenia gravis.

