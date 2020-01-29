FY2019 EPS Estimates for Argo Group (NASDAQ:ARGO) Reduced by Boenning Scattergood

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Argo Group (NASDAQ:ARGO) – Research analysts at Boenning Scattergood decreased their FY2019 earnings estimates for Argo Group in a research report issued on Thursday, January 23rd. Boenning Scattergood analyst R. Farnam now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.30 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.50. Boenning Scattergood currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ARGO. William Blair downgraded shares of Argo Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of Argo Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. TheStreet raised shares of Argo Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Argo Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.04.

Shares of NASDAQ ARGO opened at $66.39 on Monday. Argo Group has a 1 year low of $60.36 and a 1 year high of $78.57. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.04.

Argo Group (NASDAQ:ARGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $493.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $483.37 million.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in Argo Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Argo Group by 93.7% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Argo Group in the second quarter worth approximately $108,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Argo Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $155,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Argo Group by 232.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 1,625 shares in the last quarter.

About Argo Group

Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. engages in underwriting property and casualty insurance and reinsurance. The company operates through following segments: Property, Liability, Professional and Specialty. The Property segment includes both property insurance and reinsurance products. The Liability segment includes a broad range of primary and excess casualty products.

