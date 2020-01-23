FY2019 EPS Estimates for Argonaut Gold Inc (TSE:AR) Cut by Cormark

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Argonaut Gold Inc (TSE:AR) – Analysts at Cormark dropped their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for Argonaut Gold in a report issued on Monday, January 20th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now forecasts that the mining company will post earnings of $0.14 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.20. Cormark also issued estimates for Argonaut Gold’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.08 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $0.08 EPS.

Argonaut Gold (TSE:AR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The mining company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$88.25 million during the quarter.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Argonaut Gold from C$3.75 to C$3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of Argonaut Gold from C$4.00 to C$3.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th.

Shares of AR stock opened at C$1.75 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.87 and its 200 day moving average price is C$2.13. Argonaut Gold has a 1-year low of C$1.44 and a 1-year high of C$2.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $301.53 million and a PE ratio of -92.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Argonaut Gold Company Profile

Argonaut Gold Inc engages in the exploration, mine development, and production activities in North America. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its primary assets include the El Castillo mine located in the State of Durango, Mexico; and the San Agustin project located in the State of Durango, Mexico.

See Also: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?