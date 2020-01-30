FY2019 EPS Estimates for Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (NYSE:AXTA) Lowered by Seaport Global Securities

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (NYSE:AXTA) – Equities researchers at Seaport Global Securities reduced their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 27th. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Harrison now forecasts that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings of $1.84 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.87. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Axalta Coating Systems’ Q4 2019 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.51 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.87 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on Axalta Coating Systems in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Axalta Coating Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine lowered Axalta Coating Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Axalta Coating Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.44.

Shares of NYSE:AXTA opened at $28.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a PE ratio of 23.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.45. Axalta Coating Systems has a 1 year low of $23.34 and a 1 year high of $32.20.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PointState Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,193,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $23,366,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 1,092.7% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 582,189 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $17,699,000 after purchasing an additional 533,377 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 3,354,742 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $101,145,000 after purchasing an additional 295,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 123.6% in the 3rd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 460,358 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $13,879,000 after purchasing an additional 254,490 shares during the last quarter. 96.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Axalta Coating Systems Company Profile

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high performance coatings systems. It operates in two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers water and solvent borne products and systems that are used to refinish damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

