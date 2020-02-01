FY2019 EPS Estimates for Berry Petroleum Company LLC Cut by Analyst (NASDAQ:BRY)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Berry Petroleum Company LLC (NASDAQ:BRY) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their FY2019 earnings estimates for Berry Petroleum in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 29th. Piper Sandler analyst K. Harrison now expects that the energy company will post earnings of $1.38 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.40. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Berry Petroleum’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.34 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.45 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.07 EPS.

Berry Petroleum (NASDAQ:BRY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The energy company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $194.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.70 million. Berry Petroleum had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 25.26%.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on BRY. Johnson Rice cut Berry Petroleum from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on Berry Petroleum from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. KeyCorp cut Berry Petroleum from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $6.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Tudor Pickering cut Berry Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Berry Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Berry Petroleum presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.64.

Berry Petroleum stock opened at $6.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $551.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.14, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.40. Berry Petroleum has a 52-week low of $6.77 and a 52-week high of $13.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Berry Petroleum by 45.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,303 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 16,718 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Berry Petroleum by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 110,060 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 2,272 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Berry Petroleum by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,232,287 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $11,679,000 after purchasing an additional 49,322 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Berry Petroleum by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 23,545 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 4,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Berry Petroleum by 85.6% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 11,638 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 5,366 shares during the last quarter. 96.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO Gary A. Grove purchased 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.05 per share, with a total value of $84,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 151,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,067,102.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Cary D. Baetz purchased 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.95 per share, with a total value of $97,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 185,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,289,746.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 54,403 shares of company stock worth $389,270 and sold 1,481,871 shares worth $15,675,892. 0.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. Berry Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.10%.

About Berry Petroleum

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

