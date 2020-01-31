FY2019 EPS Estimates for Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) Increased by Piper Sandler

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler lifted their FY2019 earnings estimates for Biogen in a report released on Wednesday, January 29th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Raymond now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of $33.20 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $32.85. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Biogen’s Q4 2019 earnings at $7.95 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $8.22 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $8.41 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $7.63 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $8.06 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $8.05 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $7.10 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $33.65 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on BIIB. Guggenheim upgraded Biogen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $256.00 to $365.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. William Blair reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Biogen in a report on Friday, October 25th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Biogen in a report on Friday, December 6th. TheStreet upgraded Biogen from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Biogen from $250.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Biogen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $289.58.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $277.53 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $292.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $261.81. The firm has a market cap of $50.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.87, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.91. Biogen has a 52-week low of $215.77 and a 52-week high of $338.87.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The biotechnology company reported $8.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.94 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 46.14% and a net margin of 37.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.99 earnings per share.

Biogen announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Saturday, December 21st that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the biotechnology company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Brian S. Posner sold 1,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.35, for a total value of $308,429.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,995 shares in the company, valued at $2,044,988.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its position in shares of Biogen by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 119 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in shares of Biogen by 43.5% during the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 165 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

About Biogen

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

