FY2019 EPS Estimates for BP plc Raised by Piper Sandler (NYSE:BP)

BP plc (NYSE:BP) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler increased their FY2019 EPS estimates for BP in a report issued on Thursday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler analyst R. Todd now expects that the oil and gas exploration company will post earnings of $2.82 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.75. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for BP’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.67 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.63 EPS.

BP (NYSE:BP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $69.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.86 billion. BP had a net margin of 1.66% and a return on equity of 10.67%.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on BP. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of BP in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on BP in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded BP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Argus downgraded BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded BP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.05.

Shares of NYSE:BP opened at $38.13 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.07 and a 200-day moving average of $38.16. The company has a market capitalization of $129.71 billion, a PE ratio of 26.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.17. BP has a 52-week low of $35.73 and a 52-week high of $45.38.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in BP during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new stake in BP during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its position in BP by 39.5% during the third quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 933 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in BP during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in BP during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.56% of the company’s stock.

About BP

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

