FY2019 EPS Estimates for Callon Petroleum Lowered by SunTrust Banks (NYSE:CPE)

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) – Equities researchers at SunTrust Banks dropped their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Callon Petroleum in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 21st. SunTrust Banks analyst N. Dingmann now anticipates that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings per share of $0.71 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.74. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Callon Petroleum’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.32 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.31 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on CPE. Imperial Capital increased their price objective on Callon Petroleum from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered Callon Petroleum from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Callon Petroleum from $6.25 to $4.75 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 4th. ValuEngine upgraded Callon Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Johnson Rice downgraded Callon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.57.

Shares of NYSE CPE opened at $3.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $803.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.41. Callon Petroleum has a 52 week low of $3.16 and a 52 week high of $8.55.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $155.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.61 million. Callon Petroleum had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 38.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First National Bank of Omaha boosted its stake in Callon Petroleum by 89.5% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 346,542 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after purchasing an additional 163,671 shares during the period. FTB Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 94.2% in the 4th quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 8,208 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 3,982 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $458,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 200.6% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 177,883 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $772,000 after acquiring an additional 118,703 shares during the period.

About Callon Petroleum

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas and southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, its estimated net proved reserves totaled 238.5 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 180.1 MMBbls of oil and 350.5 Bcf of natural gas.

