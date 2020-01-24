FY2019 EPS Estimates for Cameco Corp Reduced by Analyst (TSE:CCO)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Cameco Corp (TSE:CCO) (NYSE:CCJ) – Research analysts at Raymond James decreased their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Cameco in a report issued on Tuesday, January 21st. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.05) for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.04). Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Cameco’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.08 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on CCO. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Cameco from C$16.00 to C$15.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. CIBC cut their target price on Cameco from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Thursday.

TSE:CCO opened at C$11.21 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.63, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.57. Cameco has a 12-month low of C$10.70 and a 12-month high of C$17.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$11.74 and a 200 day moving average price of C$12.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion and a P/E ratio of 43.12.

Cameco (TSE:CCO) (NYSE:CCJ) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$303.00 million for the quarter.

About Cameco

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. Its operating uranium properties include the Cigar Lake property located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Inkai property located in Kazakhstan.

