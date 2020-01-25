FY2019 EPS Estimates for Cameco Corp Reduced by Raymond James (NYSE:CCJ)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Cameco Corp (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) – Raymond James lowered their FY2019 earnings estimates for shares of Cameco in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 21st. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of ($0.04) for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.03). Raymond James also issued estimates for Cameco’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.06 EPS.

CCJ has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cameco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, CIBC set a $13.00 price target on shares of Cameco and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.50.

Shares of CCJ stock opened at $8.54 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a current ratio of 5.63. The company has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.70 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.22. Cameco has a 52 week low of $8.03 and a 52 week high of $13.04.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $303.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $509.94 million. Cameco had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 3.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.04 EPS.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CCJ. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Cameco by 45,417.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 98,317 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after buying an additional 98,101 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Cameco during the first quarter worth $446,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Cameco by 16.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 185,601 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,189,000 after purchasing an additional 25,793 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Cameco by 2.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 496,052 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,323,000 after purchasing an additional 10,459 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Cameco by 3.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,813,049 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $126,754,000 after purchasing an additional 366,054 shares during the period. 56.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cameco Company Profile

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. Its operating uranium properties include the Cigar Lake property located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Inkai property located in Kazakhstan.

See Also: Stock Portfolio Tracker