FY2019 EPS Estimates for Cardlytics Inc (NASDAQ:CDLX) Raised by Analyst

Cardlytics Inc (NASDAQ:CDLX) – KeyCorp increased their FY2019 earnings estimates for shares of Cardlytics in a report released on Monday, January 13th. KeyCorp analyst A. Hargreaves now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.89) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.97). KeyCorp also issued estimates for Cardlytics’ Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.02) EPS and FY2020 earnings at ($0.44) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on CDLX. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cardlytics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cardlytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Cardlytics from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America reaffirmed an “average” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Cardlytics in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Cardlytics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.43.

NASDAQ:CDLX opened at $83.50 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $64.02 and its 200-day moving average is $43.24. Cardlytics has a 52 week low of $14.14 and a 52 week high of $90.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.02 and a beta of 1.72.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.31. Cardlytics had a negative net margin of 17.01% and a negative return on equity of 44.53%. The company had revenue of $56.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.15) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 63.2% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, insider Kirk Somers sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.95, for a total transaction of $56,925.00. Also, major shareholder Clifford Sosin bought 28,123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.45 per share, for a total transaction of $1,053,206.35. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 419,444 shares of company stock worth $23,876,049. 21.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CDLX. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Cardlytics during the first quarter worth $336,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Cardlytics by 2.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,284,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,327,000 after acquiring an additional 72,847 shares in the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Cardlytics by 38.2% during the second quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 263,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,846,000 after acquiring an additional 72,893 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Cardlytics by 16,371.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cardlytics by 146.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,000 after acquiring an additional 20,343 shares in the last quarter. 93.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cardlytics Company Profile

Cardlytics, Inc operates a purchase intelligence platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions. The company's platform is the Cardlytics Direct solution, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach consumers through their trusted and frequently visited online and mobile banking channels.

