FY2019 EPS Estimates for Centennial Resource Development Inc (NASDAQ:CDEV) Raised by Analyst

Centennial Resource Development Inc (NASDAQ:CDEV) – Analysts at US Capital Advisors raised their FY2019 EPS estimates for shares of Centennial Resource Development in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 30th. US Capital Advisors analyst C. Horwitz now expects that the oil and natural gas company will earn $0.19 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.18. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Centennial Resource Development’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.04 EPS.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). Centennial Resource Development had a return on equity of 2.32% and a net margin of 4.08%. The firm had revenue of $229.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.52 million.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on CDEV. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Seaport Global Securities downgraded shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Centennial Resource Development from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Friday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.28.

Shares of Centennial Resource Development stock opened at $3.26 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.27 and a 200-day moving average of $4.28. Centennial Resource Development has a 1-year low of $2.92 and a 1-year high of $13.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $902.18 million, a PE ratio of 21.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.03.

In other Centennial Resource Development news, CFO George S. Glyphis purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.10 per share, with a total value of $93,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 538,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,668,404.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark G. Papa purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.44 per share, with a total value of $344,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,063,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,099,530.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 190,500 shares of company stock valued at $642,680. 31.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDEV. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Centennial Resource Development during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Centennial Resource Development during the third quarter valued at $67,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Centennial Resource Development during the second quarter valued at $79,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 18.7% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 22,199 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 3,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signition LP raised its stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 32.4% during the third quarter. Signition LP now owns 22,560 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 5,521 shares during the last quarter.

Centennial Resource Development Company Profile

Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County in West Texas and Lea County in New Mexico.

