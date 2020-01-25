FY2019 EPS Estimates for Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Boosted by US Capital Advisors

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) – Stock analysts at US Capital Advisors boosted their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Cheniere Energy in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 21st. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now anticipates that the energy company will post earnings per share of ($0.71) for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.74).

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $76.00 price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Monday, October 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Cheniere Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.29.

LNG opened at $61.15 on Thursday. Cheniere Energy has a fifty-two week low of $57.90 and a fifty-two week high of $70.60.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The energy company reported ($1.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($1.33). The company had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.26 EPS.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LNG. Zimmer Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 46.9% in the third quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 2,279,840 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $143,767,000 after acquiring an additional 727,462 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 1,121.0% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 574,894 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $36,252,000 after acquiring an additional 527,812 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 29.8% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,105,952 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $132,801,000 after acquiring an additional 483,668 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,108,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 125.9% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 546,356 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $34,453,000 after acquiring an additional 304,489 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, insider Beresford Richard 138,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. Also, CEO Jack A. Fusco purchased 8,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $59.90 per share, for a total transaction of $503,160.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 619,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,136,562.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. The company owns and operates Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. It also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 23-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

