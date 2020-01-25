FY2019 EPS Estimates for Cineplex Inc Decreased by National Bank Financial (TSE:CGX)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Cineplex Inc (TSE:CGX) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Cineplex in a report issued on Monday, January 20th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine now expects that the company will earn $0.83 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.89. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Cineplex’s FY2020 earnings at $1.16 EPS.

Cineplex (TSE:CGX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported C$0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C$0.10. The company had revenue of C$418.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$413.10 million.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. CIBC cut shares of Cineplex from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$29.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Cineplex from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$32.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, TD Securities cut shares of Cineplex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$32.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$32.50.

Shares of TSE CGX opened at C$34.00 on Thursday. Cineplex has a 52-week low of C$22.25 and a 52-week high of C$34.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$32.07 and a 200-day moving average of C$26.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion and a PE ratio of 41.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 335.67.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.29%. Cineplex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 212.91%.

Cineplex Company Profile

Cineplex Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, and Amusement and Leisure. The Film Entertainment and Content segment operates film theatres; and provides food and in-theatre amusement services, as well as rents theatre and digital commerce.

