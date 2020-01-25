FY2019 EPS Estimates for Coeur Mining Inc Reduced by B. Riley (NYSE:CDE)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Coeur Mining Inc (NYSE:CDE) – Equities researchers at B. Riley decreased their FY2019 EPS estimates for shares of Coeur Mining in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 21st. B. Riley analyst A. Graf now anticipates that the basic materials company will earn ($0.23) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.20). B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating and a $6.30 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Coeur Mining’s FY2021 earnings at $0.28 EPS.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $199.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.41 million. Coeur Mining had a negative net margin of 10.57% and a negative return on equity of 4.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on CDE. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Coeur Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Coeur Mining from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Roth Capital lowered shares of Coeur Mining from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $5.25 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Coeur Mining from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, Raymond James set a $6.25 price objective on shares of Coeur Mining and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Coeur Mining has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.13.

CDE opened at $6.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.27 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.02 and its 200-day moving average is $5.74. Coeur Mining has a 52-week low of $2.78 and a 52-week high of $8.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

In related news, SVP Casey M. Nault sold 20,000 shares of Coeur Mining stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $140,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining in the second quarter worth $28,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Coeur Mining in the third quarter worth $68,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Coeur Mining in the second quarter worth $88,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in Coeur Mining in the third quarter worth $90,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Coeur Mining in the third quarter worth $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.05% of the company’s stock.

Coeur Mining Company Profile

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for, develops, and produces gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It holds interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver complex located in Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine situated in Nevada; the Kensington gold mine located in Alaska; the Wharf gold mine situated in South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine located in Canada.

