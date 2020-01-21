FY2019 EPS Estimates for Concho Resources Inc Decreased by Capital One Financial (NYSE:CXO)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Concho Resources Inc (NYSE:CXO) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial decreased their FY2019 EPS estimates for shares of Concho Resources in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 16th. Capital One Financial analyst R. Tullis now expects that the oil and natural gas company will earn $2.73 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.81. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Concho Resources’ Q4 2019 earnings at $0.70 EPS.

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.05). Concho Resources had a net margin of 28.98% and a return on equity of 3.24%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Concho Resources from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $68.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Concho Resources from $130.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Williams Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Concho Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Scotiabank began coverage on Concho Resources in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on Concho Resources in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.45.

Shares of CXO stock opened at $90.10 on Monday. Concho Resources has a 1-year low of $61.37 and a 1-year high of $126.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $18.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.93.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PFG Advisors increased its stake in shares of Concho Resources by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 10,733 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Concho Resources by 73.5% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 406 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Concho Resources by 28.7% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 772 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Concho Resources by 81.2% in the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 500 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Concho Resources by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,944 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. 92.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Concho Resources Company Profile

Concho Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development and exploration of oil and natural gas properties. Its operations include Delaware Basin, and Midland Basin. The company was founded on February 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

