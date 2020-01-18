FY2019 EPS Estimates for Concho Resources Inc Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:CXO)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Concho Resources Inc (NYSE:CXO) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler raised their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Concho Resources in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 13th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Todd now anticipates that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings of $2.62 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.54. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Concho Resources’ Q4 2019 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.26 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.26 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $4.71 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.89 EPS.

CXO has been the topic of several other research reports. SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of Concho Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Concho Resources from $141.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 6th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Concho Resources from $106.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Concho Resources from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Concho Resources in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.45.

Concho Resources stock opened at $90.10 on Thursday. Concho Resources has a 12-month low of $61.37 and a 12-month high of $126.54. The company has a market capitalization of $18.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $83.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.10.

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.05). Concho Resources had a return on equity of 3.24% and a net margin of 28.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CXO. PFG Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Concho Resources by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 10,733 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $975,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Concho Resources by 73.5% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 406 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Concho Resources by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 772 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Concho Resources by 81.2% in the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 500 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Concho Resources by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,944 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. 92.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 7th. Concho Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.89%.

Concho Resources Company Profile

Concho Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development and exploration of oil and natural gas properties. Its operations include Delaware Basin, and Midland Basin. The company was founded on February 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

