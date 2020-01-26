FY2019 EPS Estimates for Continental Resources, Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:CLR)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp raised their FY2019 EPS estimates for shares of Continental Resources in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 22nd. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now forecasts that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings of $2.21 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.16. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Continental Resources’ Q4 2019 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.54 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $0.64 EPS.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.10. Continental Resources had a return on equity of 12.49% and a net margin of 17.00%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 13.9% on a year-over-year basis.

CLR has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine raised Continental Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. UBS Group decreased their target price on Continental Resources from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Continental Resources in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Continental Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho downgraded Continental Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Continental Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.60.

Shares of NYSE CLR opened at $29.46 on Friday. Continental Resources has a 1-year low of $27.26 and a 1-year high of $52.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.57 and a 200-day moving average of $32.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $11.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.77.

In other Continental Resources news, President Jack H. Stark sold 20,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.23, for a total transaction of $701,715.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Harold Hamm sold 600,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.58, for a total value of $20,148,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,212,496 shares of company stock valued at $40,910,039 in the last three months. 77.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Continental Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $409,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Continental Resources by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 54,077 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,855,000 after purchasing an additional 11,882 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Continental Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $957,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Continental Resources by 45.8% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 100,795 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $3,457,000 after purchasing an additional 31,674 shares during the period. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC raised its position in shares of Continental Resources by 49.0% during the 4th quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 15,978 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 5,256 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.95% of the company’s stock.

Continental Resources Company Profile

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

