FY2019 EPS Estimates for Crawford & Company Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:CRD.B)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Crawford & Company (NYSE:CRD.B) – Equities researchers at SunTrust Banks dropped their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Crawford & Company in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 27th. SunTrust Banks analyst M. Hughes now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $0.63 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.74. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Crawford & Company’s Q1 2020 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.24 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.75 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on CRD.B. ValuEngine upgraded Crawford & Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Crawford & Company from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Crawford & Company stock opened at $8.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $509.97 million, a P/E ratio of 15.60 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.80 and a 200-day moving average of $9.62. Crawford & Company has a 52 week low of $8.00 and a 52 week high of $10.79.

Crawford & Company (NYSE:CRD.B) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $254.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.48 million. Crawford & Company had a return on equity of 28.60% and a net margin of 2.98%.

About Crawford & Company

Crawford & Company provides claims management and outsourcing solutions to the risk management and insurance industry, and self-insured entities. The company's Crawford Claims Solutions segment offers claims management services related to property, casualty, and catastrophe losses caused by physical damage to commercial and residential real properties, and personal properties, as well as marine losses.

Featured Article: What is an overbought condition?