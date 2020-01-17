FY2019 EPS Estimates for CryoPort Inc (NASDAQ:CYRX) Lowered by Analyst

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

CryoPort Inc (NASDAQ:CYRX) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2019 EPS estimates for CryoPort in a report released on Tuesday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Couillard now anticipates that the consumer goods maker will earn ($0.59) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.57). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for CryoPort’s Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.06) EPS and FY2020 earnings at ($0.21) EPS.

CryoPort (NASDAQ:CYRX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $9.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.49 million. CryoPort had a negative return on equity of 26.50% and a negative net margin of 64.63%. The business’s revenue was up 81.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine lowered CryoPort from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Stephens assumed coverage on CryoPort in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on CryoPort from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. BidaskClub raised CryoPort from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on CryoPort in a report on Friday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CryoPort currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.25.

Shares of NASDAQ CYRX opened at $19.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 17.84 and a current ratio of 17.91. The firm has a market cap of $680.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.29 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.55. CryoPort has a 52 week low of $8.62 and a 52 week high of $25.02.

In other CryoPort news, CEO Jerrell Shelton bought 3,356 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.56 per share, with a total value of $52,219.36. Also, CFO Robert Stefanovich sold 135,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.80, for a total value of $1,998,532.80. In the last three months, insiders have sold 150,036 shares of company stock worth $2,224,533. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in CryoPort in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in CryoPort in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $404,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in CryoPort in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $101,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of CryoPort by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Finally, Cadence Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CryoPort in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $211,000. 73.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CryoPort Company Profile

CryoPort, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions to the life science industry. It also provides logistics solutions for biologic materials such as immunotherapies, stem cells, CAR-T cells, and reproductive cells for clients worldwide, including points-of-care, clinical research organizations central laboratories, biopharmaceuticals, contract manufacturing, health centers, and university researchers.

