FY2019 EPS Estimates for Delphi Technologies PLC (NYSE:DLPH) Lifted by KeyCorp

Delphi Technologies PLC (NYSE:DLPH) – Research analysts at KeyCorp lifted their FY2019 EPS estimates for shares of Delphi Technologies in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 29th. KeyCorp analyst J. Picariello now anticipates that the company will earn $2.40 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.30. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Delphi Technologies’ Q4 2019 earnings at $0.59 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Delphi Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $14.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Delphi Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of Delphi Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays lowered shares of Delphi Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $23.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Delphi Technologies in a report on Sunday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Delphi Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.46.

NYSE:DLPH opened at $15.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 2.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.76. Delphi Technologies has a 1-year low of $9.52 and a 1-year high of $26.82.

Delphi Technologies (NYSE:DLPH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56. Delphi Technologies had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 52.54%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. Delphi Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Delphi Technologies by 73.3% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 270,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,629,000 after acquiring an additional 114,574 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in Delphi Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $153,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Delphi Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $193,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Delphi Technologies by 80.4% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 46,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 20,792 shares during the period. Finally, Partner Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Delphi Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $190,000. 86.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Delphi Technologies

Delphi Technologies PLC engages in the design, development, and manufacture of integrated powertrain technologies worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Powertrain Systems and Delphi Technologies Aftermarket. The Powertrain Systems segment provides fuel injection systems, as well as other powertrain products comprising valvetrain, fuel delivery modules, ignition coils, canisters, sensors, valves, and actuators; and electronic control modules with the corresponding software, algorithms, and calibration that provide centralized management of various powertrain components.

