FY2019 EPS Estimates for Diamondback Energy Inc Cut by SunTrust Banks (NASDAQ:FANG)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) – Stock analysts at SunTrust Banks reduced their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 21st. SunTrust Banks analyst N. Dingmann now forecasts that the oil and natural gas company will earn $6.43 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $6.56. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Buy” rating and a $137.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Diamondback Energy’s Q4 2019 earnings at $1.88 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $2.79 EPS and Q3 2021 earnings at $3.06 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on FANG. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $148.00 price target on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $131.00 to $129.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 14th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Diamondback Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $138.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 7th. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $152.00 to $139.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.52.

Shares of Diamondback Energy stock opened at $82.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $13.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.80. Diamondback Energy has a fifty-two week low of $73.18 and a fifty-two week high of $114.14.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $975.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 29.59% and a return on equity of 6.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.67 EPS.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FANG. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 65.1% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,619 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $829,000 after acquiring an additional 3,003 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 404,171 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $44,043,000 after acquiring an additional 60,919 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 31,732 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $3,458,000 after acquiring an additional 6,895 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,112,508 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $121,230,000 after acquiring an additional 73,182 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $77,000. 98.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

See Also: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk