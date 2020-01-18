FY2019 EPS Estimates for Enbridge Inc Increased by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:ENB)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2019 earnings estimates for shares of Enbridge in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst V. Bagri now anticipates that the pipeline company will post earnings per share of $2.05 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.03. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Enbridge’s FY2021 earnings at $2.12 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.31 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.35 EPS.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42. The company had revenue of $8.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.65 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 8.31% and a net margin of 12.07%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.55 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Enbridge in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $56.00 price objective on Enbridge and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. CIBC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Enbridge in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Scotiabank raised Enbridge from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Enbridge from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.90.

Shares of NYSE ENB opened at $40.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $81.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.34. Enbridge has a 52 week low of $32.23 and a 52 week high of $40.66.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Enbridge by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 60,753 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,416,000 after buying an additional 8,760 shares during the last quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH grew its holdings in Enbridge by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 171,747 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,787,000 after buying an additional 38,748 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 16,686 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. 53.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.6119 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $2.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.04%. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 108.78%.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

