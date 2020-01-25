FY2019 EPS Estimates for Encana Corp Reduced by SunTrust Banks (NYSE:ECA)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Encana Corp (NYSE:ECA) (TSE:ECA) – Investment analysts at SunTrust Banks cut their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Encana in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 21st. SunTrust Banks analyst N. Dingmann now anticipates that the oil and gas company will post earnings of $0.62 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.63.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on ECA. Wolfe Research lowered Encana from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine raised Encana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Barclays lowered Encana from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Encana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on Encana from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.05.

Shares of NYSE:ECA opened at $3.79 on Friday. Encana has a 1-year low of $3.70 and a 1-year high of $7.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 3.08, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 2.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.37 and its 200-day moving average is $4.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Encana (NYSE:ECA) (TSE:ECA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. Encana had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 16.84%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a $0.019 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. Encana’s dividend payout ratio is 9.30%.

In other Encana news, CEO Douglas James Suttles bought 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.92 per share, with a total value of $49,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 212,712 shares in the company, valued at $833,831.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Sheila Marie Dipalma sold 79,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.48, for a total value of $4,251,660.00. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 47,300 shares of company stock valued at $193,080. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Encana by 44.2% during the third quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 52,459,355 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $240,505,000 after buying an additional 16,082,247 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Encana during the third quarter worth about $33,555,000. Caymus Capital Partners L.P. boosted its position in shares of Encana by 872.5% during the third quarter. Caymus Capital Partners L.P. now owns 6,629,525 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,495,000 after buying an additional 5,947,793 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Encana by 11.7% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 19,601,699 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $100,557,000 after buying an additional 2,048,557 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Encana by 43.9% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,114,927 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $23,469,000 after buying an additional 1,560,792 shares during the period. 73.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Encana

Encana Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It holds interests in various assets, including the Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta; Duvernay in west central Alberta; and other upstream operations comprising Wheatland in southern Alberta, Horn River in northeast British Columbia, and Deep Panuke located in offshore Nova Scotia in Canada.

Featured Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)