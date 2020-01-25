FY2019 EPS Estimates for Enerplus Corp Raised by Capital One Financial (TSE:ERF)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Enerplus Corp (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) – Analysts at Capital One Financial lifted their FY2019 earnings estimates for shares of Enerplus in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 21st. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now forecasts that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings per share of $1.16 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.14. Capital One Financial has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Enerplus’ Q4 2019 earnings at $0.29 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.02 EPS.

Enerplus (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.29 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$339.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$331.89 million.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on ERF. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$11.50 price target on shares of Enerplus in a research report on Tuesday. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$11.50 price target on shares of Enerplus in a research report on Friday, January 17th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Enerplus from C$15.00 to C$13.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Enerplus from C$15.75 to C$15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Enerplus from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$14.64.

Shares of TSE ERF opened at C$7.17 on Friday. Enerplus has a fifty-two week low of C$7.05 and a fifty-two week high of C$13.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.58, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$8.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$8.81.

The firm also recently declared a feb 20 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 30th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 29th. Enerplus’s payout ratio is 6.85%.

Enerplus Company Profile

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

