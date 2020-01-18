FY2019 EPS Estimates for Exelixis, Inc. Increased by Oppenheimer (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer lifted their FY2019 earnings estimates for shares of Exelixis in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 14th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Tuerkcan now forecasts that the biotechnology company will earn $0.99 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.92. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Exelixis’ FY2021 earnings at $0.72 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.95 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.30 EPS.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The biotechnology company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $271.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.17 million. Exelixis had a net margin of 64.05% and a return on equity of 25.55%. The company’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on EXEL. Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. ValuEngine raised shares of Exelixis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Exelixis in a report on Friday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Exelixis from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Exelixis from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Exelixis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.91.

Exelixis stock opened at $19.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.80 and a current ratio of 6.89. Exelixis has a 1 year low of $15.02 and a 1 year high of $25.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.62. The company has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.86, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.74.

In related news, CEO Michael Morrissey sold 25,000 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total value of $471,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Gisela Schwab sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total value of $868,000.00. Insiders sold 286,956 shares of company stock valued at $5,040,078 over the last ninety days. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Exelixis by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 73,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in Exelixis by 75.0% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,411 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Exelixis by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 19,259 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in Exelixis by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 393,750 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,963,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in Exelixis by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 206,169 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,646,000 after buying an additional 1,368 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.05% of the company’s stock.

About Exelixis

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

