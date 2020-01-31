FY2019 EPS Estimates for Exelon Co. Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:EXC)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) – Stock analysts at SunTrust Banks lifted their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for Exelon in a research report issued on Monday, January 27th. SunTrust Banks analyst A. Agha now anticipates that the energy giant will post earnings per share of $3.16 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.13. SunTrust Banks has a “Hold” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Exelon’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.77 EPS.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The energy giant reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.03. Exelon had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The company had revenue of $9.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis.

EXC has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Wolfe Research set a $55.00 target price on shares of Exelon and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Exelon from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 18th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Exelon from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $54.00 price target on shares of Exelon and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Exelon presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.08.

Shares of EXC opened at $48.06 on Thursday. Exelon has a one year low of $43.42 and a one year high of $51.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.14. The stock has a market cap of $46.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.40, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atwater Malick LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exelon during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in Exelon by 117.6% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 555 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in Exelon during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its position in Exelon by 77.5% during the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 678 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC bought a new position in Exelon during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.3825 per share. This is a boost from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 19th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.47%.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in energy generation and delivery businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

