FY2019 EPS Estimates for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Boosted by Analyst

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) – Equities research analysts at William Blair upped their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Facebook in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 16th. William Blair analyst R. Schackart now anticipates that the social networking company will earn $8.51 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $8.37. William Blair also issued estimates for Facebook’s Q4 2021 earnings at $3.42 EPS.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The social networking company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.21. Facebook had a return on equity of 20.39% and a net margin of 27.08%. The business had revenue of $17.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.76 EPS. Facebook’s revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wedbush decreased their target price on Facebook from $265.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Mizuho decreased their target price on Facebook from $247.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Bernstein Bank began coverage on Facebook in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Summit Insights began coverage on Facebook in a research report on Friday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Facebook in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, forty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.81.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB opened at $221.44 on Monday. Facebook has a fifty-two week low of $142.52 and a fifty-two week high of $222.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $208.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $194.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a current ratio of 4.66. The firm has a market cap of $631.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.05.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Canal Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Facebook by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 6,293 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,292,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Facebook by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 66,882 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $13,728,000 after acquiring an additional 2,546 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Facebook by 53.7% in the 4th quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 1,904 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Facebook by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 19,410 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,984,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northstar Group Inc. increased its holdings in Facebook by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 15,059 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,092,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 63.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 125,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.67, for a total value of $23,571,352.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.86, for a total transaction of $57,683.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $232,065.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 914,700 shares of company stock valued at $174,758,883 over the last three months. 14.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Recommended Story: Profit Margin