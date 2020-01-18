FY2019 EPS Estimates for FirstService Corp (TSE:FSV) Cut by Raymond James

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

FirstService Corp (TSE:FSV) (NASDAQ:FSV) – Investment analysts at Raymond James reduced their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for FirstService in a report released on Thursday, January 16th. Raymond James analyst F. Bastien now anticipates that the company will earn $2.44 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.46. Raymond James also issued estimates for FirstService’s FY2020 earnings at $2.32 EPS.

FirstService (TSE:FSV) (NASDAQ:FSV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported C$0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.04 by C($0.38). The firm had revenue of C$887.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$896.71 million.

Shares of TSE FSV opened at C$128.31 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$123.72 and its 200-day moving average price is C$129.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 276.97. The company has a market cap of $5.31 billion and a PE ratio of -19.23. FirstService has a 52-week low of C$98.83 and a 52-week high of C$143.26.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.199 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. FirstService’s payout ratio is presently -8.77%.

About FirstService

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment provides property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

