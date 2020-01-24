FY2019 EPS Estimates for Ford Motor Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:F)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ford Motor in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Houchois now forecasts that the auto manufacturer will post earnings per share of $1.33 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.28.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Ford Motor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Ford Motor from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Ford Motor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.92.

Shares of Ford Motor stock opened at $9.14 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.29, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.09. Ford Motor has a 12 month low of $8.16 and a 12 month high of $10.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $33.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.88 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 1.01% and a return on equity of 15.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 30th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.56%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.15%.

In other Ford Motor news, CEO James P. Hackett sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.92, for a total transaction of $178,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 165,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,473,441.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 60,000 shares of company stock worth $543,200. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,032,860 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $10,547,000 after buying an additional 133,135 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,459,509 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $22,529,000 after buying an additional 189,501 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 1,086.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 8,627 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 7,900 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 43,174 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 7,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 175,836 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,599,000 after buying an additional 23,336 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.50% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, and electrified vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

