FY2019 EPS Estimates for Franco Nevada Corp (NYSE:FNV) Boosted by Raymond James

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Franco Nevada Corp (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James upped their FY2019 EPS estimates for Franco Nevada in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 21st. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now anticipates that the basic materials company will earn $1.71 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.70. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $108.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Franco Nevada’s Q1 2020 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.51 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $0.50 EPS.

Franco Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $235.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.73 million. Franco Nevada had a return on equity of 5.78% and a net margin of 27.17%. Franco Nevada’s quarterly revenue was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on FNV. TD Securities lifted their target price on Franco Nevada from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Franco Nevada in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $106.00 target price on the stock. CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $143.00 target price on shares of Franco Nevada in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Franco Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Franco Nevada presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.27.

NYSE:FNV opened at $108.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 6.37 and a current ratio of 6.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.66. The company has a market cap of $20.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.56, a P/E/G ratio of 12.72 and a beta of -0.01. Franco Nevada has a 52-week low of $69.16 and a 52-week high of $109.11.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management bought a new position in Franco Nevada during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Franco Nevada during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Franco Nevada by 316.0% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 703 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Franco Nevada by 125.5% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 868 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Franco Nevada during the third quarter worth about $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.32% of the company’s stock.

Franco Nevada Company Profile

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, and Africa. It also holds interests in silver and platinum group metals; and oil, gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

See Also: How to start trading in the forex market?