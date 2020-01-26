FY2019 EPS Estimates for GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) Reduced by Analyst

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Gammel now expects that the energy company will post earnings of $0.37 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.39. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.13 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.51 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on GLPEY. Zacks Investment Research cut GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GLPEY opened at $7.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.90. GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR has a 1-year low of $6.84 and a 1-year high of $8.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.78.

About GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR

Galp Energia, SGPS, SA operates as oil and natural gas integrated operator worldwide. It explores, develops, and produces hydrocarbons in approximately 50 projects with proved, probable, and possible reserves of 755 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company also engages in the refining, retail, and wholesale marketing of oil products; operation of oil products storage and transportation infrastructure; and operation of 1,459 service stations in Portugal, Spain, and Africa.

