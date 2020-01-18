FY2019 EPS Estimates for Great Ajax Corp (NYSE:AJX) Decreased by B. Riley

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Great Ajax Corp (NYSE:AJX) – B. Riley lowered their FY2019 EPS estimates for Great Ajax in a report issued on Monday, January 13th. B. Riley analyst T. Hayes now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $1.39 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.40. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Great Ajax’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.44 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.65 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.74 EPS.

Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.04). Great Ajax had a net margin of 53.22% and a return on equity of 8.04%. The firm had revenue of $15.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.93 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Great Ajax from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday.

Shares of Great Ajax stock opened at $15.06 on Thursday. Great Ajax has a twelve month low of $12.39 and a twelve month high of $15.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $307.59 million, a P/E ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.87.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Great Ajax by 54.8% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Great Ajax in the third quarter valued at $93,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Great Ajax in the second quarter valued at $141,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Great Ajax by 11.8% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 17,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Great Ajax in the second quarter valued at $339,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

About Great Ajax

Great Ajax Corp. acquires, invests in, and manages a portfolio of residential mortgage and small balance commercial mortgage loans. It also holds real estate-owned properties acquired upon the foreclosure or other settlement of its non-performing loans, as well as through outright purchases. The company elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust for U.S.

